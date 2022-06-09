Top 50 most common passwords that can be hacked in a second
Passwords are one of the most crucial links in online security. Here we have shared the list of the top 50 most common passwords that can be hacked in a second.
Passwords are one of the most crucial links in online security. Passwords provide the first line of defence against unauthorized access to our computers, smartphone, and all online accounts. A password is all a hacker or cybercriminal needs to steal your money, or personal information, break into your account or do any other dangerous damage. However, many users still do not understand the importance of maintaining a unique and complex password that cannot be easily guessed. As Nord Password's annual list of the "most common passwords" reveals. Netizens refuse to learn. While making the list for last year (2021), the researchers categorized the data into various verticals and performed country-based statistical analyses. As we almost complete the first six months of the year 2022, here is a reminder of the most common passwords used in India that can be hacked in less than a second.
1. Password
2. 123456
3. 123456789
4. 12345678
5. 1234567890
6. 1234567
7. qwerty
8. abc123
9. xxx
10. iloveyou
11. krishna
12. 123123
13. abcd1234
14. 1qaz
15. 1234
16. password1
17. welcome
18. 654321
19. computer
20. 123
21. qwerty123
22. qwertyuiop
23. 111111
24. passw0rd
25. 987654321
26. dragon
27. asdfghjkl
28. monkey
29. abcdef
30. mother
31. password123
32. zxcvbnm
33. sweety
34. samsung
35. iloveu
36. asdfgh
37. qwe123
39. hello123
40. 666666
41. asdf1234
42. lovely
43. creative
44. engineer
45. success
46. abcdefgh
47. srinivas
48. prince
49. goodluck
50. master