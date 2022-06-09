Top 50 most common passwords that can be hacked in a second

Passwords are one of the most crucial links in online security. Passwords provide the first line of defence against unauthorized access to our computers, smartphone, and all online accounts. A password is all a hacker or cybercriminal needs to steal your money, or personal information, break into your account or do any other dangerous damage. However, many users still do not understand the importance of maintaining a unique and complex password that cannot be easily guessed. As Nord Password's annual list of the "most common passwords" reveals. Netizens refuse to learn. While making the list for last year (2021), the researchers categorized the data into various verticals and performed country-based statistical analyses. As we almost complete the first six months of the year 2022, here is a reminder of the most common passwords used in India that can be hacked in less than a second.



1. Password

2. 123456

3. 123456789

4. 12345678

5. 1234567890

6. 1234567

7. qwerty

8. abc123

9. xxx

10. iloveyou

11. krishna

12. 123123

13. abcd1234

14. 1qaz

15. 1234

16. password1

17. welcome

18. 654321

19. computer

20. 123

21. qwerty123

22. qwertyuiop

23. 111111

24. passw0rd

25. 987654321

26. dragon

27. asdfghjkl

28. monkey

29. abcdef

30. mother

31. password123

32. zxcvbnm

33. sweety

34. samsung

35. iloveu

36. asdfgh

37. qwe123

38. [email protected]

39. hello123

40. 666666

41. asdf1234

42. lovely

43. creative

44. engineer

45. success

46. abcdefgh

47. srinivas

48. prince

49. goodluck

50. master



