Top Mobile Phones Under Rs 15,000: Realme 12 5G and More

For those seeking a reliable, budget-friendly smartphone, the sub-Rs 15,000 segment offers excellent choices. Whether you need a device for gaming, video streaming, or photography, this curated list has something for everyone. Here are the top 5G smartphones available in India under Rs 15,000 this month.



Lava Storm 5G

Rounding out our list is the Lava Storm 5G, a well-balanced choice combining affordability, style, and solid performance. Its 120Hz refresh rate display enhances the fluidity of gaming, scrolling, and video watching. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, it manages everyday tasks and light gaming seamlessly. The 5,000mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage, while the 33W fast charging feature minimizes downtime. The camera performs admirably in good lighting, perfect for capturing daily moments. As an Indian brand, Lava Storm 5G is an excellent choice for those looking to support local products.

Motorola G64 5G

The Motorola G64 5G is another robust option in this price range. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC, it handles everyday tasks and light gaming efficiently. Available in two variants – 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and a higher-end 12GB RAM with 256GB storage – it offers flexibility based on your needs. The higher variant slightly exceeds Rs 15,000 but is worth considering for its additional space. The 50MP primary rear camera with OIS delivers remarkable photo quality. Running clean Android 14, it ensures a bloatware-free experience. Its 6,000mAh battery promises excellent longevity. Though its design mirrors its predecessor, new colour options add a fresh touch.

Realme 12 5G

The Realme 12 5G offers impressive performance at a budget-friendly price. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, ensuring smooth handling of everyday tasks, from web browsing to light gaming. Its 5,000mAh battery provides long-lasting power, and the 45W fast charging ensures quick recharges. The 6.72-inch IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate enhances the viewing experience, making it ideal for gaming, video watching, and menu navigation. For those prioritizing value, the Realme 12 5G is a top pick under Rs 15,000.

Redmi 13 5G

Leading our list is the Redmi 13 5G, the successor to last year’s popular Redmi 12 5G. This new model retains the key features of its predecessor while introducing notable improvements. The LCD display now boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, providing a smoother user experience. The camera system has been upgraded to a 108MP primary sensor, delivering impressive results in good lighting. The battery capacity remains the same, but the charging speed has been enhanced to 33W with the in-box charger. Running on HyperOS atop Android 14, the Redmi 13 5G offers a fast and user-friendly experience. For under Rs 15,000, it stands out as a top contender.

In summary, these smartphones under Rs 15,000 offer a blend of performance, battery life, and camera quality, catering to various user needs and preferences.