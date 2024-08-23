Top Smartphones Under Rs 15,000 in August 2024

This August, the Indian market offers excellent choices, combining efficient processors, long-lasting batteries, and impressive cameras. Whether you're into gaming, streaming videos, or capturing photos, there's a budget-friendly option for everyone. Here's a list of the best 5G smartphones you can buy in India this month, including the Realme 12 5G and three other strong contenders.



Rounding out the list is the Lava Storm 5G, a well-rounded smartphone that combines style, performance, and affordability. Its display supports a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, enhancing gaming and video-watching experiences. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, which handles everyday tasks and light gaming effortlessly. With a 5,000mAh battery and 33W fast charging, you'll have no trouble staying connected throughout the day. The camera performs well in good lighting conditions, making it perfect for capturing everyday moments. Notably, the Lava Storm 5G is the only phone on this list from an Indian brand, making it an attractive choice for those who want to support homegrown products.

The Motorola G64 5G is another excellent option in this price range, particularly for those who prefer a clean Android experience. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC, this smartphone is ideal for everyday use and can handle light gaming as well. It comes in two storage variants—8GB RAM with 128GB storage or 12GB RAM with 256GB storage—offering flexibility based on your needs. The 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) ensures sharp and clear photos. The G64 5G also features a massive 6,000mAh battery, providing outstanding battery life that keeps you going all day.

Next on the list is the Redmi 13 5G, the latest iteration in Xiaomi's popular Redmi series. This phone builds on the strengths of its predecessor, the Redmi 12 5G while offering significant upgrades. The display now features a 120Hz refresh rate, making scrolling and animations incredibly smooth. The camera setup is also enhanced, with a 108MP primary sensor that captures stunning detail. The battery remains a solid 5,000mAh, but the charging speed has been bumped up to 33W, ensuring quicker top-ups. Running on HyperOS over Android 14, the Redmi 13 5G delivers a seamless and intuitive user experience.

Leading the pack is the Realme 12 5G, a budget-friendly powerhouse that doesn't compromise on performance. Equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, this smartphone easily handles everyday tasks like browsing, social media, and light gaming. Its 5,000mAh battery ensures you have enough juice to get through the day, and the 45W fast charging feature means you can recharge in under an hour. The phone boasts a 6.72-inch IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a smooth and immersive experience whether gaming or watching videos.

Each smartphone offers excellent value for money, ensuring you don't have to break the bank to get a feature-rich 5G experience. Whether you prioritize performance, camera quality, or battery life, there's a perfect option waiting for you under Rs 15,000 this August.