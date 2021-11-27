Truecaller makes call recording easy on Android phones; Find out

Earlier this week popular ID app called Truecaller released the latest update with version 12 of the app. The new app brings a redesigned interface, along with new features like video caller identification, call recording, and more. One of the key features of the new update is free call recording. Allows users to record all incoming and outgoing calls.

The call recording feature was previously only available to premium users, but now it is available to all users with smartphones running Android 5 or higher. All Truecaller call recorder recordings are stored locally on your phone. With the feature coming to Android devices soon, let's find how to record calls using the Truecaller app:

1. Open Settings on your Android phone> Go to Accessibility.

2. In the Downloaded Applications segment, tap Truecaller Call Recording.

3. Activate the Truecaller call recording switch. A message that says "Allow Truecaller Call Recording to have full control of your device" Truecaller Call Recording needs to: Monitor your operations "Touch OK.

4. Open the Truecaller app on your phone.

5. Tap on the hamburger menu in the upper left corner.

6. Find Call Recordings and turn on the Call Record option.

7. Now a Truecaller widget will appear every time you make a call or receive a call. Touch to start or stop recording.

Users can access, share, and delete their call recordings from the Call Recordings section of their app. Truecaller released version 12 of its app earlier this week. The new app comes with features like Call Alerts, Reason for Call, Full Screen Caller ID, Inbox Cleaner, Smart SMS, and more. Version 12 of Truecaller will be released for Android users initially in the coming weeks. It is known when it will be rolled out for iOS users.