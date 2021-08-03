Twitter adds third-party signup and login with Apple or Google

Twitter has introduced third-party login support, allowing users to create accounts and log into the social network with their Apple or Google accounts (via 9to5Mac). Twitter also allows you to link your existing account with one of Apple or Google, as long as the emails are the same.



The feature reportedly appeared in the beta version of Twitter last month, but it now appears to be more available. I was able to set up a Twitter account using my Apple account, and the process was like a more streamlined version of the regular sign-up process - there were no emails or passwords to deal with, and when logging in with Google, it even brought the photo with it profile that I use for my Google account.

Sign on with ease and start scrolling your timeline.



Now, when you log in or sign up to join the conversation on Twitter, you have the option to use:

▪️ Your Google Account on the app and on web

▪️ Or your Apple ID on iOS, and soon on web pic.twitter.com/Nf56H1ghmY — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 2, 2021

At the moment, the login experience is not universal. Signing in with Google is possible on iOS, Android, and Web, but signing in with Apple is currently only for iOS (although web support is coming soon, according to Twitter Support). The current version of the Twitter desktop app for Mac does not appear to support any of the login methods.



On Android, it doesn't seem possible to login to an account created with Apple - the Continue with Apple button isn't there and the traditional Twitter login with my Apple ID password doesn't seem to work.

What's more, you can't seem to change your password after you've created your account with an Apple login, as the page asks for your current password. A Twitter support page mentions the ability to disconnect your Apple or Google account, but it is only from the web, which Apple users are still unable to log in to. (Google users can reset the password after disconnecting their accounts.) We reached out to Twitter to clarify if this process should work, if it is done by other means, or if it is not currently possible.

It's probably no accident that Sign in with Google and Sign in with Apple start at the same time - Apple's App Store guidelines require apps to list Apple as an option if the app allows third-party sign-ins.