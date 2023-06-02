Twitter bans over 25 lakh accounts in India; Know why

The microblogging platform added that it also removed 2,249 accounts for promoting terrorism on Twitter in the country. This means that Twitter banned 25,53,881 accounts in India in the reporting period.



In its monthly report, the company noted that it received 158 complaints from users in India through its complaint redress mechanisms during March-April. Under the new IT Rules 2021, large digital and social media platforms with more than 5 million users must publish monthly compliance reports.



"We overturned three of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation. The remaining reported accounts remain suspended," said the company. Twitter said it processed four complaints appealing for the suspension of accounts. "We did not receive any requests related to general questions about Twitter accounts during this reporting period," it added.

What were the complaints?

According to Twitter, the majority of complaints received in India were about abuse/harassment (83), followed by sensitive adult content (41), hateful conduct (19) and defamation (12). According to a separate report, Twitter approved 83% of government requests to restrict or block content globally, including in India. Since Musk took office in October 2022, the microblogging platform has received 971 requests from governments, as per a report by the Spanish publication El País.

A report recently indicated that the social media platform is worth only a third of what Elon Musk paid. Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October of last year. Earlier this year, he revealed that Twitter is worth less than half of what he initially paid for it. Fidelity, the investment firm that was among the investors that helped Musk finance the Twitter acquisition, said Twitter is currently valued at $15 billion, which is 33% of its October purchase price.







