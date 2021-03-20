Twitter confirms working on the "undo tweet" feature

While millions of Twitter users are demanding an Edit button to correct misspellings in their tweets, Twitter has begun testing an undo tweet feature that could first be implemented for paid customers through a subscription service. Twitter confirmed CNET that it is testing the "undo tweet" feature. Applications researcher Jane Manchun Wong first discovered a subscription screen linked to the function.

"Twitter is working on subscribing apps for paid features like" Undo Tweet, "he said in a tweet along with a screenshot on Friday.

The feature is not similar to deleting a tweet that is available to all users at the moment, as undoing a tweet will eventually prevent it from being sent.

Gmail offers a similar option for emails as well, where it offers a short window to stop sending messages even after clicking the "Send" button.

Twitter's "undo button" also functions as a progress bar, showing how long you have to undo a tweet before it is sent. The "Undo Tweet" button is likely to provide a 30-second window for users to remember or remove a tweet with typos and other errors before anyone can see it.

However, this will just be an alternative to the "Edit" button that users have been demanding for years.

Twitter targets more than doubling its total annual revenue to more than $ 7.5 billion in 2023 with at least 315 million mDAUs (monetizable daily active users), said its CEO Jack Dorsey, and a paid subscription service is another step for achieving the goal.