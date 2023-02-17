Twitter India offices shut, Elon Musk asks staff to work from home

After carrying out massive layoffs in 2022, Elon Musk is now closing the Twitter offices. The Musk-led social media company has reportedly closed two out of its three offices in India, and staff have been asked to work from home. Earlier, Musk laid off 90 per cent of his staff of more than 200 employees in India. Apart from Delhi, Musk has also closed his Twitter office in Mumbai.



That being said, Twitter continues to maintain an office in Bangalore, which is mainly staffed with engineers, sources reveal. Notably, India is not the only country where Musk is closing offices. Billionaire CEO Elon Musk has laid off employees and closed offices worldwide, indicating that he may be de-prioritizing the Indian market for now.

Since Musk laid off employees, Twitter has found it difficult to maintain operations and regulate content. Recently, Musk stated that he may need time until the end of the year to stabilize the company and ensure its financial health.

Not just the affected operations, Twitter failed to pay millions of dollars in rent for its San Francisco and London offices, faced lawsuits from several contractors for unpaid services and auctioned off assets like bird statues and espresso machines to raise funds after Musk took over the company.

Musk hinted at the possibility of Twitter going bankrupt, citing a "massive drop" in revenue as advertisers flee over concerns about the platform's ability to filter out unwanted content. Additionally, Twitter has experienced several major glitches and controversies, with the most recent occurring earlier this month.

In conclusion, Twitter's India office is still operational, but it appears that the company faces several challenges related to financial stability, employee retention, and content regulation. As Elon Musk works to stabilize the company, we must wait and see how Twitter will fare in the highly competitive Indian market and whether it can overcome its current challenges.