Twitter is back after a brief outage for some users on the web

Twitter suffered an outage on Thursday, and several users reported problems posting, searching and sharing content through the microblogging site. However, the social media site later said that services have now been restored after the brief outage.

Twitter did not specify what caused the outage but acknowledged that profile tweets were not loading for some web users and that they worked on a fix.

Tweets should now be visible on profiles, but other parts of Twitter for web may not be loading for you. We're continuing to work on getting things back to normal. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 1, 2021

"Tweets should now be visible on profiles, but other parts of Twitter for the web may not be loading for you. We're continuing to work on getting things back to normal," the social media site said in a tweet.



In another tweet shared after nearly an hour, the company mentioned that the services are back and apologised for the "interruption".



The Twitter app on iOS, on the other hand, worked. Users reported that every time they were trying to access the Twitter website, they were greeted with on-screen messages "Something went wrong, but don't worry, it's not your fault." This led most users to believe that something might be wrong with their Internet connection, but later it was assumed that it was not the Internet but the Twitter website.

According to outage monitoring website Downdetector, more than 6,000 user reports indicated problems with Twitter, about 93 percent of which were related to its website.



The social media company had faced a similar "brief" outage in April this year.

