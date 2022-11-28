Twitter may increase tweets characters from 280 to 420

Twitter has been undergoing many changes since Elon Musk bought the company at the end of October, but its fundamental characteristic has remained the same. The social platform allows users to tweet thoughts and opinions in as little as 280 characters and has done so for the past four years. However, the new owner of Twitter might consider increasing the limit shortly from 280 to 420. Musk has also said the social platform will show a "general amnesty" towards suspended accounts starting next week. He means that many celebrities and personalities like Kangana Ranaut, her sister Rangoli Chandel and singer Abhijeet Banerjee might return to the bird app soon.



Musk expressed interest in increasing the character count to 280 in a tweet over the weekend. One user '@rawalerts' wrote: "Twitter 2.0 should have a character limit of 420 instead of that pesky 280." To which Musk replied: "Good idea." Earlier, Twitter tweets were restricted to 140 characters, as the service relied heavily on traditional SMS, which had a similar character count per message. Twitter increased the number of characters from 140 to 280 in 2018.





Let's go! Twitter 2.0 should make the character limit 420 instead of that annoying 280 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 27, 2022





Musk's response may sound dry and confident, but he has been running surveys and taking user feedback on what to add to the platform. In early April, Musk asked users if they would like to see an "Edit Tweet" option, and many responded "yes." Twitter quickly rolled out a new Edit button for users with Twitter Blue subscriptions following the survey results. In addition, Musk recently conducted a poll asking fans if the platform should reinstate former US President Donald Trump's account. Most users agreed with Trump's return, and Musk lifted the suspension the next day. The former US President's account was suspended for allegedly instigating the US Capitol riot in January 2021. Trump has yet to tweet from his previous account.