Twitter testing CoTweets feature; two users can co-author a tweet

Twitter has verified that it is now testing a new feature called CoTweet, which allows two Twitter accounts to co-author a tweet and share it with their followers simultaneously. Currently, it is only available to select users in the US, Canada, and Korea for a limited time. A CoTweet is recognizable when you see two authors' profile pictures and usernames in the header. Users can collaborate, discuss with each other what content they want to post, and then push the CoTweet.

Share a Tweet, share the cred.Now testing CoTweets, a new way to Tweet together. pic.twitter.com/q0gHSCXnhv — Twitter Create (@TwitterCreate) July 7, 2022

For two users to co-author a tweet, one must invite the other, and the invitation must be accepted for a CoTweet to occur. It is then shared immediately on both your profiles and your followers' timelines. This helps increase the reach and engagement of both users.

Instagram has been allowing its users to use a similar co-authoring feature since last year, and brands and influencers are widely using it. So it's safe to say that a similar trend will soon be seen on Twitter when the feature is open for public use.