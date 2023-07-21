Live
Twitter to compete with job search platform with jobs feature
Twitter is rolling out jobs feature that will allow verified organizations to post job openings and attract top talent to their company profiles. This move is seen as an attempt by Twitter to compete with LinkedIn and other job search platforms.
Social media giant Twitter is set to take on LinkedIn and Indded with a new feature. The new Twitter feature will allow verified organizations to search for new talent on the platform by leveraging its 528 million users.
App researcher Nima Owji first saw the feature. Owji tweeted a screenshot of the proposed new feature on Thursday. According to the post shared by Owji, Twitter is marketing the feature as a way for companies to attract top talent for open positions.
"Twitter Hiring is a free feature for verified organizations to post jobs, feature jobs on their company profile, and attract top talent to their open positions." Owji's screenshot reads.
Verified organizations will be able to feature up to 5 jobs on their company profile, which can be viewed every time someone opens the company's Twitter profile. These organizations will also get a compatible XML or application tracking system to add jobs to Twitter in a matter of minutes.
While this may come as a surprise to many, Elon Musk had briefly hinted that the social media giant might bring the jobs feature to the Twitter app in response to a post in May. Interestingly, Twitter 2.0, led by Musk, also made its first acquisition in May in the form of job search tech startup Laskie.
Is the jobs feature critical to Twitter 2.0?
At first glance, it might seem like Twitter is adding jobs to its app to compete with LinkedIn. However, it has long been part of Elon Musk's plan to create an "everything app." Musk's Todo app might look like China's WeChat, mimicking many of its features, including payments, messaging and social media.
After acquiring Twitter for $44 billion in October of last year, Musk also said that the company would be an accelerator in the creation of X, the app for everything.