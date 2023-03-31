Twitter to pull legacy verified badge from April 1; How to save your verified status

On April 1, Twitter will pull the legacy verified badge, popularly known as the blue tick, from accounts to boost sales of its Twitter Blue subscription. After Twitter was acquired by Elon Musk last year, the company announced plans to increase its user base and revenue. One of the major updates the company announced was the launch of Twitter Blue. The subscription includes much-requested features such as long-form tweets (more than 280 characters) and undo/edit tweets. Later, to make the subscription more attractive, Musk said that the Twitter Blue subscription would include the blue tick. In other words, users can now verify themselves on the social platform by paying a monthly fee in addition to providing their mobile phone number.



How to save verified status on Twitter



Some speculate that Twitter's decision to pull the verified badge from legacy accounts could be Musk's big April Fool joke, but that's just speculation. If the company sticks to its decision, legacy accounts will remove the blue tick.

To save your verified status, the only way at this time is to purchase a Twitter Blue subscription. It costs Rs 900 on Android phones or iPhones. If you subscribe via the web, the cost drops to Rs 650. Web subscribers will not lose any features, but it is cheaper as Microsoft and the browser developer do not charge commissions for in-app purchases. Apple and Google charge a 30 per cent commission if you buy any app subscription or service.

On the other hand, users who already got verified due to a Twitter Blue subscription need not worry. The blue tick will remain on your profile as long as the subscription is active. It seems that companies can apply for "Verified Organizations" for free.