Twitter to soon roll out edit tweets feature

Twitter to roll out the ability to edit tweets for Twitter Blue subscribers in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. According to a tweet from Twitter, it will be "soon" coming to subscribers in the US.



Last week, we saw an example of what edited tweets would look like when the company made one of its own. The tweet will appear normal, but there will be a pencil icon next to the date and some text that lets readers know the last time the tweet was edited. Clicking the icon displays a page with the edited tweet and the history of the edits. According to a Twitter support document, the person who tweeted will have up to 30 minutes to make changes and only be able to make five edits.

now that Edit is rolling out in Twitter Blue Labs, here's what you can expect



see that little icon? it's there to let you know that the Tweet has been edited pic.twitter.com/Av6vZYuVeO — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) October 3, 2022

The company has promised this feature for a while: It announced it was working on the ability to edit tweets in April and then said it would start rolling out the feature in late September. Unfortunately, it missed that deadline a bit, but given how big of a change editable tweets are for the platform, it's probably best the company takes its time.



The feature is still in testing right now, and it's in the Labs section of Twitter Blue, Twitter's $4.99 monthly subscription service. Unfortunately, you can only edit certain types of tweets; things like replies, threads, retweets, and pinned tweets (along with several others) can't be edited, according to a support document.