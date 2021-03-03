Twitter users on Android can join the platform's Clubhouse-like spaces

The platform introduced its audio chat rooms for iOS in December. Twitter has opened its audio chat room, Spaces, for Android users, the company tweeted on Tuesday.

Twitter introduced a limited version of the Clubhouse competitor on iOS in January. While any user of the Twitter for iOS app can join and listen to Spaces, only a select few can host them at the moment. Twitter said it was giving Spaces to "a very small feedback group" to begin with, prioritizing women and people from other marginalized groups. Now, users of the Twitter Android app can also join and listen to Spaces.

Android folks, our beta is growing! starting today you will be able to join and talk in any Space. SOON you'll be able to create your own but we're still working out some things. keep your 👀 out for live Spaces above your home tl — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) March 2, 2021



The announcement tweet does not mention when Android users will be able to host Spaces; Android users seem to be able to talk and listen to conversations in Spaces, but they cannot host their own chats yet. A Twitter spokesperson said in an email to The Verge that both Android and iOS users will be able to launch and listen to Spaces "soon."



Twitter has stepped up its forays into voice-based features in recent months. In addition to releasing Spaces in beta, it introduced audio tweets last June on iOS for a limited number of people, allowing users to record and send audio messages up to 140 seconds long - a nod to the tweet's length. 140 character original. It also introduced support for voice-based direct messages in India last month for iOS and Android apps.

Twitter faced some criticism for not including captions in its audio messages for its deaf and hard hearing users but said it would add automatic captions to audio and video in tweets sometime this year.