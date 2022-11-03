Twitter's new boss Elon Musk asks employees to work from office

Elon Musk reportedly plans to end Twitter's work from anywhere policy and bring employees back to the office. If true, the move is similar to Tesla's (the electric car maker also owned by Musk) mandatory work-from-office model. The new report adds that Twitter can make exceptions, and some employees can continue to work from home if necessary. It is also reported that the new owner of Twitter wants to cut the social media company's workforce in half to save operating costs.

According to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with internal affairs, Musk and his new team of advisers have been weighing various scenarios for job cuts and other policy changes at San Francisco-based Twitter. The report doesn't specify when Musk intends to roll back the work-from-anywhere policy, though it could be in the coming weeks as Twitter's new owner is already setting multiple deadlines for teams. Sometime in June, Musk's car company Tesla also made it mandatory for employees to work from the office for 40 hours a week. In an email, he allegedly said that workers should return to the main office and not to a remote branch.

Interestingly, Twitter's work from anywhere forever policy was maintained by Parag Agrawal, the company's former CEO, who was recently fired after the formal takeover.

Announcing his decision to continue working from home, Agrawal tweeted, "But we're now at a stage where you're living your lives, adjusting to local health guidelines, and deciding what works best for you. So too, the decisions about where you work, whether you feel safe travelling for business, and what events you attend should be yours".

Twitter's new owner has already fired some key Twitter figures, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. Bloomberg claims that Musk also fired chief marketing officer Leslie Berland, chief customer service officer Sarah Personette, and Jean-Philippe Maheu, who was vice president of global customer solutions.