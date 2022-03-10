Uber Eats adds bill splitting to deliveries

Uber Eats is getting a bill splitting and group ordering feature that should make it easier to make sure your friends and family pay their share of the bill. Instead of passing your phone to everyone in the group for placing their orders, now you will be able to start a group order from the Uber Eats app. To do this, you'll need to navigate to the restaurant you want to order from, tap the three dots in the top right corner of the page, and tap "group order."



From here, you can invite group members by selecting from your phone's contacts; they'll each receive an order link via text message (and one need to download the app if they haven't already). Your guests can choose and pay for the food they want.

But if you're feeling more generous, Uber Eats gives you the option to pay the entire bill and also lets you set spending limits to discourage the ones who are ordering the most expensive item available on the menu. Whether you pay the bill or split the bill, Uber says all food will be delivered at the same time.

And if you're planning any kind of gathering, Uber also gives you the option to create group orders up to seven days before the planned event. People can choose their meal within a specified time period and Uber will notify them if they forget.

As someone who orders a lot on Uber Eats, and also ends up footing the bill most of the time, I can say that the bill splitting feature is a welcome addition. It eliminates every possible excuse in the book, ranging from "I'll pay you back tomorrow" to "I don't have Venmo," and it also means you don't have to clumsily push people around to get paid.



