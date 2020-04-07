Uber Joins Its Hands With Flipkart To Deliver Essentials To Customers

Uber company announced that it is going to partner with the e-commerce giant Flipkart to deliver essential needs to the people amidst the Corona fever.

This news is announced the Director – Operation & Head Of The Cities of Uber India, Prabhjeet Singh through the official blog of the company. The delivery of needed and essential supplies will first begin in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore cities and then slowly move on to other cities.

The Uber company also announced that the money earned through these deliveries will be given to the drivers. Uber company also announced that it will partner with BigBasket and Spencer's retail Super Market for last-mile delivery service.

It's a great initiative by Uber India… Through this, it helps people to get the much-needed essentials to their home.