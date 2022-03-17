U&i Launches its #UandiKheleHoli Campaign

The festival of colours is round the corner and U&i, a Leading Gadget Accessory & Consumer Electronics brand has geared up to unlock all the possible avenues to cheer its customers. In this festive season, the brand is all set for a Holi Bash along with its esteemed followers and customers by introducing the U&i Holi Anthem and hook-step dance campaign. U&i launches the #UandiKheleHoli campaign, an influencer-led hook-step dance challenge on their Instagram handle @worldofuandi. With this campaign, the brand aims to motivate its audience to come out of the pandemic gloom and bring some rays of positivity, happiness and rejoice.



The campaign will be led by leading influencers including social media sensation Awez Darbar grooving to ''U&i Holi Anthem' voiced by singer-songwriter Jishan Ali Thobani. The participants just have to make entries in the form of Instagram Reels, using the Anthem tune created for the challenge and tap according to the footsteps of the influencer's hook-step dance and showcase their creativity and post their videos in Instagram handle od U&i using #Uandikheleholi. The brand will be giving away prizes to selected entries who follow the rules of the campaign and post their creative videos.





Talking about the launch of the campaign, Meet Vij, CEO, U&i said, "We wanted to make this Holi even more special for our followers and customers. With this Holi Anthem, the company aims to tap into the creative side of the people through a signature step and to add fun, frolic and fervour to the Holi festivities while maintaining social distance."



U&i products are a perfect blend of innovative technology, unique design, and competitive price. The brand is witnessing great success in the market, serving its growing customers' demand for reliable and high-end products.

Established in the year 2019, U&i is India's most progressive Gadget Accessory & Consumer Electronics brand. We at U&i offer our users the latest range of mobile accessories and gadgets at a compelling price. Our users can have an array of products from the latest and unique flagship of U&i gadgets. Our products are a perfect blend of innovative technology, unique design, and competitive price. We are committed to serving with the best in quality and innovative products and our key focus is on using creative designs, high-quality reliable components with sleek exteriors.

U&i team comprises a pool of experienced and talented workforce and having decades of experience in lifestyle products, designing, and e-Commerce technologies. The team spares no resources to bring out unique products at an inexpensive cost price. Our Brand and products are endorsed by Bollywood big-wigs like Shahid Kapoor; one-stop-shop for branded and unique products.