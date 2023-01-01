UPI payments failed on New Year Eve, shoppers hassled

New Delhi: Thousands of shoppers were left in the lurch on the New Year Eve as UPI-based payments failed due to heavy online traffic.

People using UPI-based services faced trouble with sending and receiving payments on New Year Eve.



Taking to the micro-blogging platform Twitter, several users reported the issue.



While one user asked, "Is it only me facing UPI payment errors?", another said, "UPI payments down....last 1hour not working."



According to downdetector.com, a website that monitors online outages, 53 per cent of people reported the issue with their UPI application, 37 per cent complained of issue during payments and 11 per cent reported that they faced trouble with funds transfer.

However, now, UPI payments are back in action after initial hiccups.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India. It is a way to transfer funds instantly in real-time.