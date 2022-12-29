Vijay Sales Apple Sales Day: Buy iPhone 13 under Rs 60,000

The iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 65,900 on Vijay Sales. The phone is originally priced at Rs 69,900. However, if you have an HDFC Bank card, you can get a cashback of Rs 3000 on Credit Card Non-EMI and Credit/Debit Card No Cost EMI. To further reduce the price, you can exchange your old phone. For example, if you own an iPhone 11, you can get up to Rs 15,000 off on your iPhone 13. The value of your old phone can be more, but it depends on the condition of your phone and the battery's health. So after reducing Rs 15,000 from Rs 63,900, you can get the new iPhone 13 for as low as Rs 48,900.



iPhone 13: Specifications

The iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 25321170 pixels and a pixel density of 460ppi. It is powered by the A15 Bionic 5nm Hexa-core processor and is offered in three storage variants, including 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB. In addition, the smartphone from Apple runs on iOS 15 outside of the box.

Coming to the optics, the iPhone 13 flaunts a dual-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 12MP primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. There is a 12-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls on the front. Though Apple doesn't disclose the battery specs of the iPhones, the iPhone 13 is said to house a 3240mAh battery that supports up to 20W fast charging.