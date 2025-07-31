Vivo T4R Debuts in India with Quad-Curved AMOLED Display and Dimensity 7400 Chipset

Vivo has unveiled its latest budget 5G smartphone in India — the Vivo T4R — joining the T series lineup alongside the Vivo T4, T4x, and T4 Lite. The T4R stands out with a premium quad-curved AMOLED display, stylish design, and solid hardware under the hood. This launch closely follows the debut of the iQOO Z10R, and both phones share a similar design language and specifications, yet the T4R carves its own identity with unique colour variants and Vivo’s branding.

The smartphone features a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and delivers up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness. Vivo claims that the T4R is the slimmest quad-curved AMOLED smartphone in India, a distinction also previously attributed to the iQOO Z10R. At just 7.39mm thick and weighing 183.5g, the phone maintains a sleek and lightweight profile.

Powering the T4R is the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone is being marketed as the fastest Android device in its price range, with an AnTuTu benchmark score of around 750,000. To maintain performance under heavy use, especially during gaming, Vivo has added a large graphite cooling system.

Battery performance is another area where the T4R holds its ground. It packs a robust 5,700mAh battery, supported by 44W fast wired charging. While this is slower than iQOO’s 90W charger, Vivo includes a Bypass Charging feature that reduces overheating during gaming sessions. The phone also carries IP68/69 water and dust resistance ratings and is certified with MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability.

On the software front, the T4R runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. Vivo promises two years of Android OS updates and three years of security patches. AI-powered tools are embedded throughout the user experience, including AI Documents, AI Note Assist, Circle to Search, AI Screen Translation, and AI Transcript, enhancing productivity and daily usability.

For photography, the Vivo T4R features a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor on the rear capable of shooting 4K video. It’s accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera is a 32MP shooter, which also supports 4K recording — a rare feature in this segment.

The Vivo T4R is available in two vibrant shades — Arctic White and Twilight Blue. It starts at Rs 17,499 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs 19,499 and Rs 21,499 respectively. Sales begin August 5 via Flipkart, Vivo India’s e-store, and partner retail outlets. Customers can avail up to Rs 2,000 in instant discounts via select bank cards or opt for a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus, along with a 6-month no-cost EMI option.

With a competitive price, flagship-like design, and feature-rich experience, the Vivo T4R is poised to make a strong mark in India’s value smartphone segment.