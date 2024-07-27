Live
Just In
Vivo V40 Series Set for India Launch: Key Features Unveiled
Vivo V40 series will launch in India soon with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, 50 MP cameras, and sleek design.
Vivo is poised to introduce its V40 series smartphones in India this August, following their initial release in Europe. The lineup includes two models: the Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro. These devices are designed to build on the success of the Vivo V30 series, offering enhanced features and performance.
The Vivo V40 promises a smooth and engaging user experience, powered by 8 GB of RAM and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. This hardware combination is ideal for multitasking and gaming, ensuring that the phone runs efficiently under various conditions. The device boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1260x2800 pixels, providing vibrant and sharp visuals. The 120 Hz refresh rate further enhances the viewing experience, making scrolling and gameplay smoother.
A standout feature of the Vivo V40 is its camera system. It includes two 50 MP rear cameras—a wide-angle lens and an ultra-wide lens—making it perfect for capturing detailed photos and wide-angle shots. The 50 MP front camera is equally impressive and ideal for high-quality selfies and video calls. Both front and rear cameras are capable of recording in 4K, ensuring high-definition video quality.
The phone operates on Android v14, complemented by Vivo's custom Funtouch OS, offering a user-friendly interface with access to the latest Android features. The Vivo V40 is equipped with a 5500 mAh battery, designed to last all day on a single charge. It supports 80W fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge their devices when needed.
In terms of design, the Vivo V40 features a sleek and modern aesthetic. It measures 164.16 mm in height, 74.93 mm in width, and 7.58 mm in thickness, and weighs 190 grams. The device is crafted with a durable mineral glass back and is available in two colour options: Stellar Silver and Nebula Purple. It also has an IP68 rating, providing water and dust resistance for added durability.
The Vivo V40 offers 256 GB of internal storage, though it lacks support for expandable storage. Connectivity features include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.4, NFC, and USB Type-C. For security, the phone consists of an on-screen fingerprint sensor, along with other sensors like light, proximity, accelerometer, compass, and gyroscope.
Overall, the Vivo V40 series is shaping up to be a versatile and robust offering, with powerful performance, a comprehensive camera system, and a sleek design, making it a strong contender in the competitive smartphone market.