Vivo V70 Series Set to Debut With Elite Camera Push and New Premium Model

Vivo is preparing to shake up its popular V-series in India with the upcoming Vivo V70 lineup, and early leaks suggest a stronger focus on photography and performance than ever before. According to a report by SmartPrix, the company will introduce not just a standard Vivo V70 but also a new Vivo V70 Elite, with a possible third device — the V70 FE — expected to arrive later in the year. This expanded lineup signals Vivo’s intent to give buyers more choice across different price and performance tiers.

The headline upgrade for the V70 series appears to be its camera system. Both the V70 and the V70 Elite are expected to use larger Sony image sensors paired with Zeiss lenses, a combination that promises improved light capture, better detail, and more accurate colours. Vivo is also said to be refining its image processing pipeline, with proprietary AI-driven algorithms designed to improve results in challenging lighting conditions, such as low-light scenes or high-contrast environments.

While the company has not yet revealed the exact camera specifications, the upgrades are expected to be a step above what we saw on the Vivo V60. For reference, the V60 featured a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 3x telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. With larger sensors now tipped for the V70 generation, users can expect better low-light photography, improved dynamic range, and sharper zoom performance.

The V70 Elite, in particular, is shaping up to be the most powerful V-series phone yet. Reports suggest it will be powered by the strongest Qualcomm chipset ever used in a Vivo V device. This is a notable jump from the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip found in the Vivo V60 and should bring noticeable gains in gaming, multitasking, and overall system responsiveness.

The standard Vivo V70 may also get a significant boost if rumours about it being a rebranded version of the Vivo S50 turn out to be true. If that happens, buyers could see a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, along with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and up to 16GB of RAM. That kind of hardware would place the V70 in a very competitive position in the upper mid-range smartphone segment.

On the software side, the V70 and V70 Elite are expected to be the first models in the V-series to ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box. This should bring updated UI elements, improved privacy controls, and smarter AI features, further enhancing the overall user experience.

As for availability, the report claims that Vivo is aiming to launch the V70 series in India around mid-February. The V70 FE, which is likely to be a more affordable option, is expected to follow later in the year. Pricing has not been confirmed yet, but a small increase is anticipated. For context, the Vivo V60 debuted in India at Rs 36,999, so the new models could come in slightly higher, especially the more premium V70 Elite.

With upgraded cameras, more powerful processors, and the introduction of a new Elite variant, the Vivo V70 series looks set to be one of the brand’s most ambitious V-series launches yet.