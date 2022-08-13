VLC Media Player banned, VLC Download Website and Link blocked in India

One of the most popular media player software and streaming media server VLC media player, developed by the VideoLAN project, is banned in India. According to a report by MediaNama, VLC Media Player has been banned in India, but this happened almost two months ago. However, if you have the software installed on your device, it should still be working. Meanwhile, neither the company nor the Indian government disclosed any details about the ban.



Some reports suggest that VLC Media Player has been banned in the country because the China-backed Cicada hacking group used the platform for cyber attacks. A few months ago, security experts discovered that Cicada was using VLC Media Player to deploy a malicious malware loader as part of a long-running cyberattack campaign. Since this was a soft ban, neither the company nor the Indian government officially announced the ban on the media platform. However, some users on Twitter are still discovering the platform's restrictions. One of the Twitter users tweeted a screenshot of the VLC website showing "the website has been banned as per order Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under IT Act, 2000."

Currently, the VLC Media Player website and download links are banned in the country. In simple words, no one in the country can access the platform for any job. This is the case for users with the software installed on their devices. VLC Media Player is said to be banned from all major ISPs, including ACTFibernet, Jio, Vodafone-idea and others.

In 2020, the Indian government banned hundreds of Chinese apps, including PUBG Mobile, TikTok, Camscanner, and more. In fact, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile named BGMI has also been banned in India recently and removed from the Google Play store and the Apple app store. The reason behind the blocking of these apps is that the government feared that these platforms were sending user data to China. Notably, VLC Media Player is not endorsed by a Chinese company. Instead, it is developed by VideoLAN, a company based in Paris.