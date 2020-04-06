VMate Comes Up With Stress Buster Online 'Corona' Games

Tech applications are making the people be engaged at their homes in this lockdown period. As Coronavirus made everyone sit at home, they need some or the other thing for time pass, isn't it? Yes…

So, VMate being the short video platform has come up with a few amazing initiatives which raise awareness among the people about the deadly Corona disease.

This company has roped in a few doctors and came up with short videos which burst the myths regarding Corona. It also has a few videos on Corona-related information.

Along with short videos, there 3 sticker games which apply serves a dual purpose. Guess what??? One game is inspired by the bygone 90s game Super Mario… We all love that game, isn't it? It was favy for all the 90s kids.

The flowers and mushrooms of that game are replaced by masks and sanitizers to create awareness among the people. Coming to Mario. The superhero, he is replaced with a mascot holding the anti-Corona flag.

The game starts off with mascot jumping over viruses. The mascot needs to collect masks and sanitizers for a boost. The background score is also amazing as it describes the importance of Namaste instead of shaking hands.

Here are the details of second game… It is a quiz type game which tests knowledge of players on the Coronavirus. The questions will be based on dos and don'ts of the virus. The player needs to select the right answer from three options and the winner will be declared as real corona warrior.

The third one is interesting… The player needs to equip a virtual mask and confront several viruses on the screen. Once the player dons the mask, the viruses get killed.

Aren't these games interesting and spreading awareness too??? These AI integrated games make the people get knowledge over this pandemic and also keep them engaged.

So guys, you to download this VMate application on your mobile and enjoy playing these amazing games…