Vodafone Idea launches a new data add-on plan; Check

Currently, Vodafone Idea (Vi) is seeking funds to launch its 5G services in India. The delayed launch of 5G is putting pressure on the telco as it faces tough competition from Airtel and Jio, which have significant market shares. As Airtel and Jio roll out their 5G services and offer new plans, Vi is experiencing a drop in subscribers. If the situation doesn't improve, its subscriber base may drop below 200 million in the coming months. So to tighten the horses, Vi has been bringing in new services and plans to offer the best value to its existing customers. In a recent launch, Vi launched a new plan priced at Rs 181, which offers data, voice and more benefits.

Vi has quietly introduced a new prepaid plan to its mobile recharge list. The newly added plan, available for Rs 181, is a 4G data voucher that can be bought with the existing active plan for more internet data. Vi launched this plan for users who are highly dependent on mobile data for work or entertainment. With the Vodafone Idea prepaid plan of Rs 181, users can get more data to use internet services.

Let's take a look at all the deals that Vi is offering with its newly added data voucher prepaid plan of Rs 181.

Vodafone Rs 181 plan details

While most data coupons offer bundled data packages, Vi, with its recently launched 181 data coupon plan, offers 1 GB of data per day for the entire 30-day validity. Once the 1 GB is used up, it will reset again for the next day.

The data plan is designed for users who end up using their daily data offered with the active plan. By recharging with Rs 181, users can get more benefits of 4G data.

Previously, Vodafone also launched two more affordable prepaid plans with data, calls and SMS benefits. Priced at Rs 289 and Rs 429, these mobile recharge plans offer a validity of up to 78 days.

Vi Rs 289 Prepaid Plan – Vi's latest Rs 289 recharge plan offers unlimited calls, 4GB of data, and 600 SMS for 48 days of validity. The plan is a great option for users using Vi as a secondary SIM and an affordable top-up plan to keep using their services.

Vi Prepaid Plan Rs 429 – This plan offers unlimited calls and 1000 SMS per day for 78 days. Again, this is a long-term plan that will benefit users who use WIFI for the Internet or Vi as a secondary SIM.

Vi users can recharge these plans online by visiting the Vi website or the Vi app.