Vodafone idea launches New Rs 109 and Rs 99 plans: Compare with Reliance Jio and Airtel

A data-hungry and price-conscious users have made telcos like Vodafone Idea (Vi), Jio and Airtel think outside the box and launch balanced prepaid recharge plans that strike a perfect balance between calls, data, and offer and validity period. For example, from Vodafone idea comes two new prepaid recharge plans: ₹ 109 and ₹ 99. These plans are now on the official Vodafone Idea website and customers can easily go there and buy these plans if they consider them suitable. But first, review the plans and the comparison with your rivals.

The ₹ 109 and ₹ 99 prepaid recharge plans are almost similar, except for the price and the validity period.

Vi Prepaid Recharge Plan ₹ 109

The ₹ 109 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited voice calls and 1GB of data. Unfortunately, it does not provide an SMS service. However, the additional Rs 10 gives you an extended validity period - 20 days.

Vi ₹ 99 prepaid recharge plan

According to the data provided on the official website, the ₹ 99 prepaid recharge plan offers the benefit of 'truly unlimited voice calls' plus 1GB of total data. The validity period is 18 days. However, what you don't get here is outgoing SMS. So if you need to send SMS, this plan is not for you. Indeed the plan is for those who like to talk a lot on the phone, and considering that these are times of Covid-19, this benefit of being able to talk with friends and family non-stop would be something that would be welcome.

Vi vs Jio vs Airtel prepaid recharge plans

Reliance Jio Prepaid Recharge Plan ₹ 98

In recent days about its plans to launch the new Jio Phone Next in association with Google, as well as its 5G plans, the Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan in this range is ₹ 98. daily and unlimited voice call benefits. Before you rush to buy this Jio prepaid recharge plan, know that the validity period is only 14 days.

Airtel Prepaid Recharge Plan Rs 129

Finally, to Airtel. Airtel's prepaid recharge plan closest to Vi and Jio's is priced at ₹ 129. It offers 1GB of data and is valid for 24 days. However, users will also get 300 benefits from SMS. However, entertainment has also been included in the package and it offers free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, and Airtel Xstream plus Amazon Prime.