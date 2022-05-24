Vodafone Idea presents new international roaming packs: Check out

Covid cases dropped significantly around the world. That is mainly the reason why international travel has been reopened. Bearing in mind the new scenario, Vodafone Idea has introduced attractive international roaming packs for its customers this holiday season.

Covid-induced restrictions have been lifted in many countries. That is why Indian travellers, who have been stuck at home for the past two years, are heading to international destinations. Vodafone Idea's enhanced roaming packages allow users to travel worry-free with unlimited voice calls and data on its roaming networks in major travel destinations worldwide. For people travelling to the UAE, UK, US, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Australia, Thailand and Brazil, there are Vi unlimited international roaming packages starting at Rs. 599 that offers 24-hour validity to a Rs 5,999 package that comes with 28-day validity.

Vodafone has also introduced the 'Always On' feature on all Vi postpaid roaming packages, ensuring that customers do not pay exorbitant fees while roaming internationally, even after the subscription package expires.

For example, if you subscribed to the Vi 7-day postpaid roaming package, and if users decide to extend their stay, they can continue using their phone for voice, SMS, and data, and will be charged standard rates up to the user's usage value. . does not cross Rs 599 By crossing Rs 599, the user will be charged Rs 599 for each extra day they use the international roaming service, so they will be protected against exorbitant bills.

In addition, all REDX customers with an individual and family plan (main member) can enjoy an international trip every year with the 7-day Vi International Roaming Free package worth 2999.