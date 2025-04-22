Watch IPL 2025 for Free: JioTV Premium Subscription Bundled with These Jio Plans

With IPL 2025 in full swing and the grand finale scheduled for May 25, cricket fans are looking for convenient ways to catch the action live. While traditional TV broadcasts continue, many viewers are opting to stream matches online through platforms like the JioCinema or Disney+ Hotstar apps. The good news? You might not need to buy a separate subscription—Jio is now offering free access to JioTV Premium with select mobile plans, just in time for IPL season.

What is JioTV Premium?

Before diving into the plans, let’s clear up some confusion. JioTV Premium is not the same as Disney+ Hotstar. While Disney+ Hotstar is a standalone OTT streaming service, JioTV Premium is an OTT aggregator. It brings together several popular streaming platforms under one roof, offering users access to JioCinema Premium, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, ZEE5, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Lionsgate Play, Chaupal, Hoichoi, Planet Marathi, and Kanchha Lannka, all through the JioTV app.

This means that with one subscription, you get access to multiple OTT platforms, including regional and international content, sports events like the IPL, and popular movies and series.

Jio Plans That Offer Free JioTV Premium

Currently, two Jio prepaid plans come bundled with a JioTV Premium subscription, making them perfect for cricket fans and OTT lovers alike:

1. Jio ₹445 Plan

Data: 2GB/day

Calls: Unlimited voice calls

SMS: 100/day

Validity: 28 days

Extras: Unlimited 5G data, 50GB JioAICloud storage

OTT Bonus: Free 90-day subscription to Disney+ Hotstar included via JioTV Premium

This plan is a well-rounded option for users who want an all-in-one pack with calling, data, and OTT content. The 90-day Hotstar access is especially timely for IPL watchers.

2. Jio ₹175 Plan

Data-only pack: 10GB high-speed data

Validity: 28 days

Speed post-limit: 64 Kbps

OTT Bonus: Includes JioTV Premium access

This plan is ideal for users who already have an active Jio plan but want extra data and OTT access without changing their current setup. It doesn't include calls or SMS, but it’s the most budget-friendly option for those mainly interested in streaming IPL and other shows.

Should You Subscribe Now?

Currently, these are the only two prepaid plans that include JioTV Premium. There’s been no official word from Jio on whether more plans will be added or if this offer is time-limited. So, if you're planning to stream IPL 2025 live without spending extra on subscriptions, these plans are your best bet.

Whether you're a cricket fan or a binge-watcher, Jio’s bundled OTT plans offer great value, especially with IPL fever in full swing.



