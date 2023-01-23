What is ChatGPT? How it performed in Math and the MBA exam?

What is ChatGPT?



ChatGPT is an AI-powered chatbot developed by AI (Artificial Intelligence) research company OpenAI. The chatbot understands natural language and responds like a human. ChatGPT is based on GPT-3.5, which is a language model. The chatbot was presented as a prototype on November 30, 2022.

Since it was released to the public as a trial version, ChatGPT has been used in various ways; it has been asked to compose poetry and music, treated as a search engine, and even feared that it will cost the job to the people. But to date, he had not been asked to appear for an examination. The friendly chatbot can also pass an MBA exam. However, it has a weakness many of you could relate to math.

ChatGPT MBA Exam

ChatGPT reportedly performed exceptionally well in a test conducted by a professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton school of business. The test was from the operations management course, which is a core subject of the MBA.

The professor, Christian Terwiesch, published in an article that ChatGPT would have received a B to B grade on the exam, adding that this "has important implications for business school education." The professor also added that reviewing the examination policies, curriculum design and teaching is necessary.

But when it comes to math, even ChatGPT has its limitations. Speaking about it, the professor said: "I was just overwhelmed by the beauty of the wording — concise, choice of words, structure. It was absolutely brilliant... but the math is so horrible."

A Financial Times report quotes Francisco Veloso, dean of Imperial College Business School in London, who said: "We are having serious discussions, and a working group is analysing the implications of ChatGPT and other similar tools that we know our resourceful and inventive students are using, and we will be formulating policies around that soon."

Google is worried about ChatGPT

Recently, reports surfaced that Google was losing sleep over the growing popularity of ChatGPT and is working on its own AI search engine and planning to introduce more than 20 new AI products. The same will be announced during Google I/O 2023, which is expected to take place in May this year.

"This is a moment of significant vulnerability for Google.ChatGPT has put a stake in the ground, saying, 'Here's what a compelling new search experience could look like.' said D. Sivakumar, a former Google research director who helped found a start-up called Tonita, told New York Times.



