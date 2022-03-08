What To Anticipate From Apple's Next 'Peek Performance' Event In March

On Tuesday, March 8th at 1 p.m. ET, Apple will host its first livestream event of 2022. Apple sent out press invitation invitations for the 'Peek Performance' event, with reports indicating that the firm will unveil a new third-generation iPhone SE with 5G.



Similar to last year's iPad Mini, the iPad Air could get a fresh spec jump at the presentation, with enhancements to 5G and an A15 Bionic chip. Another rumour claims that an Apple Silicon "M2" upgrade will be released alongside a new MacBook Air. New Macs, including a Mac Mini with an M1 Pro / M1 Max processor update, could possibly make an appearance, also as new iMac and Mac Pro hardware, which is expected to arrive later this year. Whatever the situation could also be , a minimum of one among these new Macs could also be available on March 8th.

Not all Apple could reveal on Tuesday, so read up on all the rumours and details below to get ready for the Apple event.

The new budget-friendly iPhone choice is believed to be the third-generation iPhone SE, which can succeed the 2020 model. The first iPhone SE was released in 2016 and was available for four years, indicating that the SE line is due for a more rapid evolution.

The iPhone SE 3 will most likely include the latest A15 Bionic chip, 5G with millimetre wave, 64GB base storage with 128GB / 256GB options, and the same design and colours as the current model, according to reliable analyst and leaker Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo revealed the information on Twitter, using a verified account that has been silent until today.

Usually there are no indication on pricing yet, but don't anticipate a discount from the $399 starting price. Because 5G modems are still costly, a 64GB starting storage choice makes logical if the pricing is to be maintained. If the design is kept the same, Touch ID would help keep expenses down.

In 2020, the iPad Air was redesigned within the iPad Pro style, with flat edges, small bezels, support for the Apple Pencil 2, USB-C, and a replacement Touch ID sleep/wake button. However, the still-new design is falling behind: last year's iPad Mini matched the planning of the iPad Air but outperformed it with the present A15 Bionic chip and 5G connectivity choices.

Therefore it is only natural for Apple to release an updated iPad Air with the latest A15 Bionic chip and a 5G option — and potentially even take centre stage. And, while FaceID would be a nice addition, don't expect any further mod ifications.