WhatsApp Ends Free Google Drive Storage for Android Backups

WhatsApp is gearing up for a significant alteration in 2024 that is poised to have a substantial impact on Android users. Meta's developers, the powerhouse behind WhatsApp, have been diligently introducing an array of new features to the platform. Recently, a Discord-like voice chat feature was launched, along with the capability to send high-definition resolution photos and videos. However, a less favourable change is on the horizon, as WhatsApp is slated to discontinue the provision of free Google Drive storage for Android users' WhatsApp backups.

For a considerable duration, WhatsApp has generously offered free Google Drive storage to back up data on Android smartphones. Regrettably, this benevolent offer is now ending, which could pose challenges for users with substantial WhatsApp backups. The announcement regarding this change was made by Meta Platforms in November, declaring an imminent termination of the scheme.

In a blog post, WhatsApp conveyed, "As an important heads up, WhatsApp backups on Android will soon start counting toward your Google Account cloud storage limit, similar to how WhatsApp backups are handled on other mobile platforms." The transition was set to commence for WhatsApp beta users in December, with a broader implementation scheduled for early the following year. Consequently, users are now faced with bidding farewell to their cherished free Google Drive storage.

To alert users about this shift, the company will display a banner notification within WhatsApp. Users can access this notification by navigating the app to Chats and then Chat Backups. According to recent reports, certain versions of WhatsApp have already begun displaying messages indicating, "Backups will start using your Google storage in the next few months."

As a result of this alteration, WhatsApp backups will consume a portion of the 15GB storage allocation provided by Google for free accounts. Those requiring additional storage space will need to subscribe to Google One. It is essential to note that this adjustment exclusively impacts Android users, as iOS devices were not eligible for any complimentary storage space from WhatsApp. With this impending change, WhatsApp users on Android must prepare to adapt to a new storage landscape and potentially consider additional storage options.