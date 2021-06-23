WhatsApp, FB widely used for news

New Delhi: Online platforms like WhatsApp, YouTube, and Facebook are widely used for information consumption in India, based on an annual report by Reuters Institute.

According to the worldwide survey, India has emerged as one of many strongest cell-focussed markets, with 73% of customers accessing information by means of smartphones and solely 37% utilising computer systems.

The motive behind the comparatively higher use of smartphones than computer systems for information consumption is as a result of most of the 600 million energetic web customers entry the web solely by means of cell phones, aided by low information expenses and low-cost gadgets, as per the survey. More than half of the respondents mentioned they use WhatsApp and YouTube for information consumption.

About 59% of the respondents, primarily English-speaking on-line customers in India, used television for information whereas 82% of them mentioned they devour information by means of on-line platforms, together with social media. The report famous that the elevated dependency on social media platforms for information consumption has additionally prompted "serious problems with misinformation and hate speech."



"Facebook is seen as the main channel for spreading false information almost everywhere but messaging apps like WhatsApp are seen as a bigger problem in parts of the Global South such as Brazil and Indonesia," Nic Newman, senior analysis affiliate, Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, mentioned in the report.

While television stays the preferred information supply total, print manufacturers are extra trusted than television which, based on the Digital News Report 2021, are "far more polarised and sensational in their coverage." Citing the current Television Rating Point (TRP) case, the report instructed that Republic TV has decrease trust scores than legacy print and television manufacturers regardless of its reputation. "Respondents are generally more affluent, younger, have higher levels of formal education, and are more likely to live in cities than the wider Indian population. Findings should not be taken to be nationally representative," the report mentioned.