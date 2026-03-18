WhatsApp Introduces ‘You’ Profile Tab on iPhone, Replacing Settings Menu

WhatsApp has begun rolling out a fresh interface update for iPhone users, replacing the familiar Settings section with a new profile-focused space called the “You” tab. The change aims to make personal account access quicker and more intuitive while shifting the app’s visual emphasis toward user identity.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the new tab keeps most core Settings functions intact but presents them in a redesigned layout centered around the user’s profile. Instead of navigating through a traditional settings menu, users can now access account controls and personal details through a more identity-driven section that feels cleaner and easier to use.

One of the most noticeable additions is a profile icon placed in the bottom navigation bar. This small visual tweak plays a practical role — it helps users instantly recognize which account they’re currently using. The feature is especially helpful for people who have access to WhatsApp’s multi-account support, where switching between profiles can otherwise feel confusing. With the icon acting as a visual marker, account recognition becomes faster and more seamless.

Tapping the new icon opens the user’s profile and account management options, offering a centralized space to review personal information, privacy controls, and other settings. While the tools themselves remain largely familiar, the updated presentation is designed to make everyday navigation more fluid.

The interface refresh is part of the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS currently available on the App Store. However, as with many feature rollouts, availability is gradual. Some users may see the update immediately, while others might receive it in the coming weeks.

Alongside the tab redesign, WhatsApp is also experimenting with a refreshed look for profile pages. A key visual addition being tested is a large cover photo header placed at the top of the profile screen. This banner-style image gives profiles a more modern, social-media-inspired appearance and adds a stronger sense of personalisation.

At present, the cover image remains a default graphic and cannot be edited by users. While customization options are not yet enabled, the test strongly suggests WhatsApp is exploring deeper profile personalization tools for future updates. If rolled out widely, users could eventually tailor their profile header much like they do on other social platforms.

The broader redesign signals WhatsApp’s shift toward a more identity-first experience, aligning the interface with how users increasingly treat messaging apps — not just as communication tools, but as personal digital spaces.

With visual navigation improvements, easier multi-account management, and hints of richer profile customisation, the update reflects WhatsApp’s continued push to modernise its user experience while keeping core functionality simple and familiar.