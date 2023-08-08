WhatsApp new voice chat feature to allow 32 people in lively chat sessions

WhatsApp introduces an exciting new voice chat feature in its latest beta version, allowing groups of up to 32 people to engage in lively chat sessions. With end-to-end encryption and a user base of over 2 billion, this innovative addition enhances communication by bringing users together in a more immersive and engaging way.

In an exciting development, WhatsApp has introduced a new voice chat feature in its latest beta version, which allows groups of up to 32 people to participate in lively chat sessions. The news comes from beta notes published by WABetaInfo, a trusted source for WhatsApp updates. The beta, numbered 2.23.16.19, is now rolling out to Android testers, introducing features that draw parallels with popular platforms like Telegram, Discord, Slack's Huddles, and even Meta's Messenger platform.

Users accessing this feature's live version will notice a distinctive waveform icon within group chats. However, this icon will only be visible if the WhatsApp account owns the feature and supports the group. Starting a voice chat is as simple as tapping the waveform icon, which leads to a dedicated voice chat interface. Once activated, any member of the group, up to a maximum of 32 participants, can seamlessly join the conversation and start talking. Unlike traditional group calls, this new feature won't make everyone's phones ring simultaneously.

After all, participants exit, the voice chat session persists but will end automatically after one hour. WhatsApp continues to uphold its commitment to privacy as in-app voice chats are encrypted by default, ensuring user safety.

Notably, this notable addition might not be limited to just beta installations. WABetaInfo suggests that this feature could see a wider release soon. While WhatsApp isn't the first to introduce this feature (Telegram has offered voice chat capabilities since 2020), WhatsApp's unique advantage lies in its vast user base. With over 2 billion users worldwide, WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging apps worldwide.

As WhatsApp pioneers this innovative voice chat feature, it brings users together in a more immersive and engaging way. The ability to connect through spoken conversations enhances the application's usefulness and meets the diverse communication needs of its vast user community. Whether catching up with friends, brainstorming with colleagues, or simply sharing thoughts with a larger circle, WhatsApp's new voice chat feature promises to be a game changer in digital communication.



