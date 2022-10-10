WhatsApp Premium Subscription coming soon; Details here

It seems that WhatsApp has finally found a way to monetize its platform. WhatsApp will soon roll out a new update that adds subscription plans, giving users access to additional features. However, before you panic, beware that the "WhatsApp Premium" subscription is not for regular users and is currently only released for the WhatsApp Business version. This is not surprising, considering the company has previously confirmed its plans to introduce a paid service for businesses. Meta generates much income through other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. WhatsApp is the company's only free service for users without ads or subscription plans.

A report from WaBetaInfo confirms that WhatsApp has started rolling out Premium subscription plans for specific businesses. Pricing has yet to be revealed, which will likely differ for different regions. The subscription will give access to three advanced features, including custom trading links and better multi-device support. The first is pretty self-explanatory. Business owners can add a customizable contact link for customers and allow them to visit a business page. Reportedly, the platform will enable changing the link every three months.

This feature is similar to what Telegram offers with a Premium subscription. It should help make it easier for customers to find any business than typing in a phone number. The second feature will allow business account owners to access the messaging app on ten different devices simultaneously. The regular version only offers support for four devices for multi-device setup. The premium version will also allow 32 participants for video calls.

The new addition is visible in the latest beta version of Android and iOS. It is unknown when this feature will also arrive for the stable version. Those using the Business version of WhatsApp need not worry about the new feature as it will be optional, and the platform will not force people to use it. So far, WhatsApp has not made any official announcement about it. But, now that the platform has started rolling out in beta, it is expected to reveal more details soon, including pricing and other features.