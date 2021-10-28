WhatsApp support may end for these iPhone users; Are you on this list?

WhatsApp is all set to discontinue support on some phones just because they're old. They may be in perfect working order, but their owners will not be able to access their WhatsApp accounts on them. The problem is that WhatsApp is ready to release an update on November 1 and those phones that do not update according to the requirements of the messaging application, are toasted, for all intents and purposes. On the cutting board are a host of Android phones from Google like Samsung, LG, Sony, and others, as well as certain Apple iPhones.



These are those Apple iPhones that do not have the required software that can run WhatsApp. WhatsApp list of phones that will lose support

* Apple iPhone SE

* Apple iPhone 6S

* Apple iPhone 6S Plus

These Apple iPhones haven't met WhatsApp's strict requirements, according to a list by Express.

The iPhones that are safe and that will be able to run WhatsApp are those that run iOS 10 and newer versions of the operating system. What are the options available to phone owners under threat from WhatsApp? There are only a few days left until November 1 when the WhatsApp update is implemented. So those users who have phones that will lose WhatsApp support, have 2 options. One is to buy a new phone, a very expensive proposition, of course.

However, there is another option open to them and it will not cost them money. What these iPhone users can do is simply try to upgrade their iPhones to a higher version. It's free and it's simple and can be done very easily. Just remember, updating the iPhone may take some time, so ensure there is enough battery available: How to update Apple iPhone to meet WhatsApp support requirements Go to Settings> General> Software update> Selection option > Install.

If everything goes well and your iPhone is updated, you can continue using your WhatsApp account. Of course, there is also another option available, one that is a bit drastic. You can always dump WhatsApp and go to any rival you prefer like Signal or Telegram.



