WhatsApp Tests ‘Guest Chats’ to Message Non-Users Without App

WhatsApp is reportedly experimenting with a new feature called “Guest chats,” aimed at expanding its reach beyond registered users. The feature could allow WhatsApp users to communicate with individuals who do not have an account on the platform, offering a simpler and more flexible way to stay connected.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, Guest chats enable non-users to join conversations through a secure web link, eliminating the need to download the app or sign up. This approach is designed to lower the barrier for first-time interactions and provide a seamless messaging experience for those outside WhatsApp’s ecosystem.

What are Guest chats?

Guest chats are a new type of conversation that lets WhatsApp users message non-users without requiring them to install the application. Unlike third-party integrations, the feature works natively within WhatsApp, making it a direct and convenient option for reaching new contacts.

How the feature works

Users can initiate a Guest chat by generating a secure invite link, which appears in the “Invite a friend” section or at the bottom of the contacts list. This link can be shared via SMS, email, or other messaging platforms. When the recipient clicks on it, they are given the option to download WhatsApp or continue the conversation as a Guest.

If the recipient chooses the Guest option, the chat opens in a browser using WhatsApp Web, accessible on both mobile and desktop devices. At this stage, WhatsApp assigns a unique identifier to the Guest, which is used to create an encryption key for the conversation.

Security and privacy

The report states that Guest chats are protected by end-to-end encryption, ensuring that only participants can read the messages. WhatsApp itself cannot access the content of these chats. Users can verify encryption by scanning a QR code or matching a security code manually. By joining as a Guest, individuals also agree to WhatsApp’s Terms of Service.

However, there are some limitations to verification. Guests are not authenticated, meaning there is no guarantee that the person accessing the invite link is the intended recipient. For instance, if the link is shared via email and the account is compromised, an unintended individual could gain access. Similarly, if a phone number has changed hands, the wrong person might join the chat.

Limitations and controls

Guest chats are currently limited to basic text messaging. Features such as group chats, media sharing, stickers, voice messages, and calls are not supported. Guests may also not receive notifications, requiring them to manually check for new messages.

Each Guest chat expires after 10 days of inactivity, after which users must generate a new link to restart the conversation. WhatsApp also allows users to block Guests, just like regular contacts, ensuring control over interactions. Additionally, conversations involving non-users are clearly marked with a “Guest” label for easy identification.

The feature is currently being tested with a limited number of Android and iOS beta users and may evolve further before a wider rollout.