WhatsApp to add 'Poll' feature similar to Telegram

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly working on a major new feature that is now available on Telegram. Telegram offers a lot more features to its users and while WhatsApp brings simplicity and ease to chat with its users, there are many areas where it is still trying to catch up.



Whatsapp has been very interested in adding new features to make it easier to use. From message reactions to WhatsApp group chat features, the app has introduced a number of features in recent months. And now, it's likely to add one more feature soon. Let's know what this new Telegram-like feature is and how it will work.

WhatsApp to add this new Telegram feature:

According to a report shared by WhatsApp development tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new "Poll" feature for group chats. It will be end-to-end encrypted and members of the group can use it to vote and get results. This will help the WhatsApp group members to decide the views of the group members on one pressing issue or another. From now on, if people have to decide something within a WhatsApp group, they must send a text message and one of them must manually see and analyze how many people voted for and against and what the results are. However, this new survey feature will make the process easier. With the end-to-end encrypted "Poll" feature, WhatsApp groups will be able to decide things quickly and efficiently.

Detailed information about this new feature is not available at this time as it is still under development. The feature will likely be introduced to iOS users first, and then rolled out to desktop and Android users. The exact release date or time frame for the poll feature is not yet known, however, it shouldn't be long from now before users can try it out on their devices.