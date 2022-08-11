WhatsApp to let you hide your online status soon

WhatsApp introduces new features almost every two months, but the instant messaging platform has finally introduced the feature we have been waiting for many years. I think this is the feature of the year that the platform has released so far. WhatsApp has just announced that it will soon allow you to hide your online status. So in simple words, you will be able to use WhatsApp without your annoying clients or friends who stalk you all day, knowing you are online. That is a great relief.

Until now, WhatsApp offered some privacy, but not that much. It already allows users to hide their last seen, blue tick, profile picture, and status from people they find suspicious and irritating. But unfortunately, the main problem was the 'online' status. This must have happened to everyone. I'm sure. Even though you tried to ignore some people, especially those who ruined your week's vacation, by sending you random messages, they find out that you are active on WhatsApp, but you miss them. With the upcoming hide online status feature, that problem will be solved.

So every time you go online, WhatsApp shows your status as "online". Soon, you'll have a way to hide that, even when you're online chatting with your best friend. Before the official launch, WhatsApp detailed how this feature would work. So, you will have two options, "all" and "same as last seen". Now that means you can choose to share your online status with everyone or hide it from specific people, as you wish. It will work similarly to the last seen configuration.