WhatsApp to soon let group admins delete any message for everyone

If you are an administrator of a WhatsApp group, you will soon get the authority! As per the latest information by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that allows group admins to delete any message for everyone. However, what should be noted is that the feature is available only to some beta testers. "WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.17.12: what's new? *WhatsApp is releasing a feature that lets group admins delete any message for everyone, available to some lucky beta testers!," WABetaInfo tweeted.

The feature called admin delete is being enabled for WhatsApp group admins so they can better moderate their groups on the messaging platform, WABetaInfo reported in a report. "If you want to verify if the feature is enabled for your WhatsApp account, the procedure is very easy: if you are a group admin and you try to delete an incoming message, and you see the option "delete for everyone", it means the feature is available," the report further added it means that the function is available" added the report.

Also, when you delete a message for everyone sent by another participant in the group, other people can always see that you have deleted that message since your name appears inside the chat bubble. Unfortunately, the implementation of this feature is slow, and only some beta testers can experiment with it, and there will be more activations in the coming weeks.

What is Delete Messages for Everyone

The delete messages for everyone feature allows to delete specific messages sent to an individual or group chat. This is particularly useful if you sent a message to the wrong chat or if the message you sent contains an error. After you delete a message for everyone, the text of the message is replaced with the message that says, "This message was deleted."

How to delete messages for everyone

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and go to the chat that contains the message you want to delete.

Step 2: Touch and hold the message. Then, optionally, select more messages to delete multiple messages at once.

Step 3: Tap Delete > Delete for everyone.