WhatsApp to stop working on these Android and iPhones by end of 2021

In the next three months, another year is about to end, which means that there is another cycle of ending WhatsApp support for some Android smartphones and iPhones. WhatsApp has shared a list of devices that will no longer support the WhatsApp messaging application as of November 1, 2021. The devices will no longer have support for the WhatsApp application and will be incompatible as of November 1. Generally, these will be Android phones that are running on Android 4.0.3 or lower, and Apple iPhones that are running on iOS 9 or earlier. The list of Android phones published by WhatsApp includes smartphones from Samsung, LG, ZTE, Huawei, Sony, Alcatel and others.

For Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2 will lose support in November. LGs Lucid 2, LG Optimus F7, LG Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q will lose support for WhatsApp. Devices from Chinese manufacturer ZTE including ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and ZTE Grand Memo will stop supporting WhatsApp. Huawei's Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S, and Ascend D2 will no longer support the Facebook-owned messaging app. Sony Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L, and Xperia Arc S are included in the list, along with other devices from Alcatel, HTC, Lenovo, and more. iPhones, on the other hand, include the iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, and iPhone 6S.

Now, as these devices are near the end of support for WhatsApp, it does not mean that the application will stop working at the time of November 1. Smartphones will stop receiving security updates, new functions, which will gradually lead to the disappearance of the application. these older smartphones.