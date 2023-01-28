WhatsApp update: Improved text editor and more

WhatsApp continues to work on new updates and features to improve the user interface and security of the platform. Some new features the Meta-owned messaging platform recently implemented were calendar search, voice status notes, picture-in-picture mode for iOS users, and more. Now WhatsApp is working on a redesigned text editor for its drawing tool, as per the reports.

As per the Wabetainfo report, WhatsApp is working on a redesigned text editor for its drawing tool. The latest feature will include three options, Change the Text Background, Switch Between Fonts, and Text Alignment Flexibility.

Switch Between Fonts: WhatsApp will allow users to switch between different fonts just by tapping one of the font options above the keyboard. The feature will give users more flexibility and creativity when editing text on photos, videos, and GIFs. The new update will help users experiment with different font styles, making their messages more personalized and expressive.

Text Alignment Flexibility: This feature will allow users to change text alignment. It will enable users to align their text in the way that best suits the overall composition of the image, making it more appealing.

Change Text Background: The third feature will help users to change the text background, making it easy for them to differentiate important text. In addition, users will also be able to highlight important text by changing the background colour of the text.

Notably, the latest text editor is in progress and expected to be released in a future WhatsApp update.