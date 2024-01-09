WhatsApp Update: Music Sharing in Video Calls and Enhanced Privacy with Unique Usernames

In its continuous efforts to improve user experience, WhatsApp, a globally popular messaging app owned by Meta, is gearing up to introduce a captivating feature. Recent reports reveal that WhatsApp is testing a novel functionality that allows users to share music audio seamlessly during video calls, adding an immersive layer to both one-on-one and group interactions.

As reported by WABetaInfo, the feature is currently undergoing testing with beta users. When a participant shares their screen during a video call, the audio playing on their device will be transmitted to others in the call. This innovative feature is not limited to individual calls but extends to group video calls, fostering a synchronized audio experience in both personal and professional conversations.

Moreover, this feature unlocks the capability for participants to watch videos together, enabling synchronized video playback experiences. The potential for virtual movie-watching sessions and collaborative content-sharing activities enhances the social dynamics of the platform.

The gradual rollout of this feature is expected to occur over the next few weeks, reaching a wider audience of WhatsApp users on Android devices.

In addition to this exciting update, WhatsApp is reportedly working on another feature designed to enhance user privacy. In an upcoming update for the web client, users will have the option to connect without sharing contact details. This feature will enable users on Android and the web to create a unique username, simplifying the process of finding and connecting with contacts.

By selecting a username, users can maintain the privacy of their phone number, adding an extra layer of security. This development ensures that users can communicate with others without revealing personal contact details. Additionally, users will have the flexibility to change their username whenever desired, enhancing their control over their online identity.