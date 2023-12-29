WhatsApp Update: Now Connect Without Sharing Phone Number; Details

WhatsApp will soon introduce a privacy-enhancing feature allowing users to connect without sharing their phone numbers. Acknowledging scenarios where sharing a phone number might be undesirable, especially with strangers, the messaging giant is developing a feature to address these concerns.

Reports indicate that WhatsApp is actively working on a new feature that will empower users on both Android and the web to create a unique username for their profiles. This username will serve as a personalized identifier, simplifying connections with friends, family, and contacts.

By opting for a username, users can maintain the privacy of their phone numbers, offering an added layer of security. This development aims to facilitate communication without divulging personal contact details. Furthermore, users will have the flexibility to change their usernames at their convenience.

In addition to the username feature, WhatsApp is also in the process of implementing a search functionality based on these unique identifiers. Users will be able to locate others simply by entering their usernames in the search bar. This means that individuals will no longer require a person's phone number to connect on WhatsApp; they can initiate contact by entering a unique username. The upcoming feature is expected to be available on both the mobile and web versions of the application.

This move aligns with WhatsApp's commitment to enhancing user privacy and ensuring a more secure and user-friendly experience. As billions of users engage on the platform daily, these upcoming features offer a welcomed solution for those seeking increased control over their personal information while fostering seamless connections.