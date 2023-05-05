WhatsApp update: Polls allow users to caption photos while sharing

WhatsApp has more than 2.24 billion active monthly users worldwide. To offer this vast user base an easy-to-use messaging experience, the Meta-owned app keeps its team busy developing new updates and improving the platform. WhatsApp has released new features to make messaging more productive in its latest release.



WhatsApp has announced new features, including updates to an existing feature – Polls and a new feature that will allow users to forward media and documents with captions.



"As we continue to innovate the app, today we're sharing several new features coming to WhatsApp that we hope will make chats a little more productive and fun," Meta said in the official release. Let's check the new features rolling out to WhatsApp for everyone.

WhatsApp presents new updates for Polls

WhatsApp introduces three new updates to the polls feature, which launched in November 2022. The features are aimed at helping WhatsApp groups gather information and make collective decisions.

Create Single Vote Polls: WhatsApp brought a new option for poll creators to get a clear answer from their voters. By turning off the Allow Multiple Responses options while creating a poll, they can limit each voter to a single vote.

Search for polls in your chats: WhatsApp offered a new filter for messages by-polls. Similar to photos, videos or links. Users will be able to press Search on the Chats screen and then Polls to see a list of all the results.

Stay current on poll results: WhatsApp will also send poll creators notifications when their polls receive votes. They can also see the total number of votes, so they can easily monitor responses.

Forwarding with captions

WhatsApp is aware that its users love sharing photos with friends and family. It already allows them to easily forward photos; now, it has added captions for forwarded media. Added a new option to keep, remove, or rewrite captions while forwarding media that has one. Users will be able to add a caption to photos and videos while they forward them without one.

Share documents with captions

WhatsApp has offered a new option to add a title before sharing documents. This can help users explain shared documents, such as newspaper articles or work documents.

Notably, these updates are rolling out to users all over the world and will soon be available to everyone. Users will be able to check for updates by updating their app from the app stores.