WhatsApp Update: Top Three New Features for iOS and Android Users

The Messenger WhatsApp app has recently released a set of new features and updates for its Android and iOS apps. The company has announced joinable calls, view once and more. There is a lot to explore in the new WhatsApp app update. Here are the top three new features in WhatsApp for iOS and Android that you should be using right now.



1. View Once

Social media platforms have followed Snapchat to introduce a feature that allows the recipient to view photos and videos once before they disappear. WhatsApp is the latest app to adopt this View Once feature. If you send a photo or video with this feature, it will be deleted immediately after opening and viewing. According to the company, this feature is useful for submitting temporary information, such as passwords.

2. Joinable Calls

WhatsApp introduced this feature in July. Allows users to jump into a voice or video call after the group call has started. On other platforms like Google Meet and Zoom, people who miss the start of a group video conversation can join in at any time during the call. Until the launch of this feature, you had to hang up and restart a call if you wanted to let in a new person in the ongoing call.

3. Android to iOS and vice versa

There are several users who have wanted to change platforms, from Android to iOS or vice versa, but they cannot do it for fear of losing all their WhatsApp data. Well, things are changing now. Previously, there was no way to move your chat history from one system to another. However, now you can use the Smart Switch feature to backup your chat history and files and transfer them to a new phone.

Have you already tried any of these features? All of these are now available in the WhatsApp app for both Android and iOS users. Other somewhat new features include archived chat updates and multi-device support for WhatsApp Web. Tags: WhatsApp, View Once, Android, iOS