WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to show your profile information in chats soon; Details

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a feature that will display profile information within chats. This profile information will be visible even when the contact is offline, alternating with the last time seen if available.

"Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.25.11 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, we discovered that WhatsApp is working on showing the profile info in our conversations," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

The report suggested that the move to improve the visibility of profile information in conversations underlines WhatsApp's responsiveness to user comments and preferences. Over the years, numerous users have shared their feedback requesting the introduction of a similar feature, and the instant messaging app is finally improving the overall user experience.

WABetaInfo said, "We believe that making the profile information visible in our conversations provides users with a more accessible and immediate way to engage with this information. " According to the report, users will soon be able to view profile information directly within a chat, eliminating the need to navigate to the chat information screen.

This improvement ensures quick visibility, significantly when someone has recently updated their profile details. It allows other participants in the conversation to be quickly informed of any changes. It is worth noting that this information will only be visible depending on the user's privacy settings.

The feature is currently in development and is expected to be included in a future update to the app. WhatsApp also plans to roll out a new feature allowing channel owners to request a review of their suspended channel. This improvement will make the process more transparent, as channel owners can seek clarification and address potential violations more effectively. This additional layer of information improves the review process and provides valuable information to WhatsApp moderators, facilitating a faster and more accurate assessment of the situation.