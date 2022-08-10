WhatsApp users can soon hide their phone number in groups

WhatsApp is working on a pack of features that will add layers of protection to messaging. The messaging app was working on a new feature that would allow users to hide their phone number from specific groups. Sometimes they add us to WhatsApp groups that are known to us. WhatsApp is now testing the feature that would allow users to hide their numbers from a group of strangers.



The feature was first supported by Wabetainfo, a website that tracks all activities related to the messaging app. WhatsApp is scheduled to release a beta version 2.22.17.23, and only beta testers will have access to the feature. WhatsApp is currently testing the feature only on Android. iOS beta testers may get the feature in the future. The feature will also be limited to WhatsApp communities. The messaging app had previously discussed hiding community members' phone numbers with Verge.



WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart informed the publication that when a person is added to a community, their phone number will be hidden, except for administrators and people who are within a specific subgroup. Wabetainfo has now shared the screenshot of how the feature will appear once it is available to beta testers. In addition, there is an option called "Share phone number", which would allow users to decide if they want to share their numbers with group members or not. The feature will only be limited to WhatsApp's Communities, which will be soon rolled out in the coming days.



"We're finally able to show you the setting. In fact, as you can see in this screenshot, the new privacy setting is about the ability to share the phone number with a certain sub-group of a community! This option is disabled by default, so it means your phone number will immediately be hidden to all members when you join a community, but you are free to share it with a certain sub-group of a community if you want," the report said.